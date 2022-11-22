After Todd and Julie Chrisley, the star couple in USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, the future of “Chrisley Knows Best” hangs in the balance as the network plans to rollout several season 10 episodes in 2023, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Following its renewal for its 10th season in May — prior to the couple’s June conviction — some episodes of “Chrisley Knows Best” that were shot prior to the trial will air in 2023. The network has not officially announced further plans for the series, including whether it has officially been canceled following the sentencing.

But what we do know is there are new episodes coming, and they were filmed before the trial. TheWrap has confirmed there was no filming of Todd and Julie for the show during the trial.

While “Chrisley Confessions,” Todd and Julie’s podcast, has been releasing episodes weekly on Wednesdays, Podcast One did not respond to TheWrap’s request for a status update on whether the show will continue following the sentencing.

After being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in a verdict that was reached on the third day of jury deliberation in the three-week trial in June, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie was sentenced to seven years on Monday.

Little is known about the status of other projects associated with the Chrisley family, including “Growing Up Chrisley,” a series documenting Chase and Savannah’s adult lives away from their celebrity couple parents, or “Love Limo,” a E! dating show which was ordered and set to be hosted and executive produced by Todd Chrisley.

After three seasons on USA Network, “Growing Up Chrisley” moved to E! for its fourth season, which was launched this summer and has wrapped. It is unknown whether the spinoff will continue its run on E! as the network did not provide an official comment on the show’s future.

Similarly, the future of the “Love Limo” is unknown following the sentencing and the network has no official comment on its status after being greenlit in May with the expectation of airing the show in 2023.

In June, Todd and Julie were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, and Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors said the pair targeted small banks for loans by inflating their net worth, deliberately “swindling” $30 million before wiping out $20 million of that debt through a personal bankruptcy.

The couple will also follow up their time in jail with 16 months probation each.

At the time, through an attorney, the couple said they would appeal the decision.