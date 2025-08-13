Is ‘South Park’ New Tonight? How to Watch Season 27, Episode 3

Wednesday marks the 28th anniversary since Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated sitcom premiered on Comedy Central

JD Knapp
South Park
"South Park" (Photo Credit: Paramount+)

Wednesday marks the 28th anniversary of “South Park” — and Comedy Central is celebrating with a day-long marathon of fan-favorite episodes. Unfortunately, that also means no new episode tonight.

“Aug. 13 is South Park Day. A day-long celebration of you, the fans. Watch Comedy Central all day long for a marathon of your favorite episodes, fan interviews from Comic-Con and so much more,” the network teased in a video clip. “And it’s all leading up to a special airing of ‘South Park’s’ very first episode, with all sorts of bonus extras.”

That series premiere episode is entitled “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,” which aired on Aug. 13, 1997.

So far in Season 27, Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated sitcom has made headlines for mocking President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as well as parent company Paramount.

Additionally, both episodes this year have featured last-minute delays: The season premiere was delayed two weeks, while Episode 2 skipped a week as well.

While Season 27, Episode 3 has no official air date just yet, it’s currently expected to premiere next Wednesday, Aug. 20. New episodes then stream the day after their debut on Paramount+.

South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker
Read Next
Paramount Needs 'South Park' — Despite the Ridicule and $1.5 Billion Price Tag | Analysis

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments