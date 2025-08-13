Is ‘South Park’ New Tonight? How to Watch Season 27, Episode 3

Wednesday marks the 28th anniversary of “South Park” — and Comedy Central is celebrating with a day-long marathon of fan-favorite episodes. Unfortunately, that also means no new episode tonight.

“Aug. 13 is South Park Day. A day-long celebration of you, the fans. Watch Comedy Central all day long for a marathon of your favorite episodes, fan interviews from Comic-Con and so much more,” the network teased in a video clip. “And it’s all leading up to a special airing of ‘South Park’s’ very first episode, with all sorts of bonus extras.”

That series premiere episode is entitled “Cartman Gets an Anal Probe,” which aired on Aug. 13, 1997.

So far in Season 27, Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated sitcom has made headlines for mocking President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as well as parent company Paramount.

Additionally, both episodes this year have featured last-minute delays: The season premiere was delayed two weeks, while Episode 2 skipped a week as well.

While Season 27, Episode 3 has no official air date just yet, it’s currently expected to premiere next Wednesday, Aug. 20. New episodes then stream the day after their debut on Paramount+.