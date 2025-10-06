Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of A Showgirl’ Movie Streaming?

Taylor Swift dominated Spotify and the box office this weekend, thanks to her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.” But you might be wondering, is the Taylor Swift movie actually streaming?

Released on Friday alongside the album, “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” was a theatrical event for fans. Though it may not have had the power of her concert film “The Eras Tour” — that earned $93 million on its opening weekend two years ago — it still pulled in $46 million worldwide, with $33 million of that grossed from domestic theaters.

But what should you do if you missed it in theaters? Here’s what we know.

“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” hit theaters on Friday, October 3.

Is it still in theaters?

No. The film event only ran through Sunday, Oct. 5.

Is the Taylor Swift movie streaming?

The entire 89-minute project is not available for streaming just yet. It’s unclear whether it will head to a streamer in full, but “The Eras Tour” wound up on Disney+, so it’s possible Swift will team up with the streamer once again.

Swift released “Release Party of a Showgirl” herself through a partnership directly with movie theater chains, without using a traditional Hollywood studio.

As of this writing, no official announcement of a streamer obtaining the rights to “Release Party of a Showgirl” has been made. We’ll keep you posted if that changes.

That said, the music video for Swift’s song “The Fate of Ophelia” was a key piece of “Release Party of a Showgirl,” and that video is available now. You can watch it below:

Play video

What is “Release Party of a Showgirl?”

The theatrical event debuted the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” and included lyric videos for every other song on the new album, with Swift introducing each song in pre-recorded footage where she also spoke a bit about the inspiration and meaning behind all the tracks.

What’d you think of the album though?

“Life of a Showgirl” divided both fans and critics. Some praised her for creating “irresistibly singable, danceable hits” while others torched it as “unoriginal” and “boring.” We’ll let you decide for yourself, but you can check out TheWrap’s ranking of all 12 tracks on the album here.