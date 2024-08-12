Here Are All the Songs in ‘It Ends With Us’

Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray and Britney Spears are just a few of the top artists featured on the summertime sadness soundtrack

“It Ends With Us” will take you on an emotional rollercoaster with a soundtrack to match.

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s dark romance novel stars Blake Lively opposite Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. “It Ends With Us” follows Lily Bloom as she manages her newfound success in work and love despite her traumatic past. 

Lively said that she called in a favor from best friend Taylor Swift to include one of her songs in the film. The “Gossip Girl” actress said that the international pop star was by her side throughout the process of filming, and they collaborated on choosing a song that would match the emotional climax of the film.

Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and Lewis Capaldi are just a few other stars featured on the summertime sadness soundtrack. Britney Spears, whose archival dress Lively wore at the New York premiere of the film, also has a writing credit on the soundtrack. 

For all the songs in “It Ends With Us,” read on:

Check out the banging soundtrack below:

  • “Strangers” – Ethel Cain, written by Hayden Anhedönia 
  • “Hymn” – Rhye, written by Michael James Milosh
  • “Girl In Calico” – Tow’rs, written by Kyle Paul Miller
  • “Everybody Needs A Friend” – Chyvonne Scott, written by David Cershel
  • “Money (That’s What I Want)” – Barrett Strong, written by Janie Bradford and Berry Gordy Jr.
  • “Praise You” – Fatboy Slim, written by Norman Cook and Camille Yarbrough
  • “Dawn Chorus” – Thom Yorke, written by Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich
  • “White Iverson” – Post Malone, written by Austin Post, Idan Kalai and Rex Kudo
  • “Dark Rain” – DRAMA, written by Lluvia Rosa Vela and Na’el Shehade
  • “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” – Cigarettes After Sex, written by Gregory Steven Gonzalez
  • “Carry This Picture” – Dashboard Confessional, written by Christopher Andrew Carrabba
  • “I Don’t” – Written and performed by Brittany Howard
  • “Skinny Love” – Birdy, written by Justin Vernon
  • “Cherry” – Lana Del Rey, written by Elizabeth Grant and Timothy Elliot Larcombe
  • “Fruits Of My Labor” – Written and performed by Lucinda Williams
  • “Horizon” – Aldous Harding Courtesy of 4AD, written by Hannah Sian Topp
  • “With Arms Wide Open” – Written by Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti
  • “my tears ricochet” – Written and Performed by Taylor Swift
  • “Love The Hell Out Of You” – Lewis Capaldi, written by Lewis Capaldi, Michael Pollack, Tom Barnes and Peter Kelleher
  • “Everytime” – Ethel Cain, written by Britney Spears and Annette Stamatelatos

“It Ends With Us” releases in theaters Friday Aug. 9.

