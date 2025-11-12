Jack Schlossberg Sets Bid for Congress to Fill Jerry Nadler’s Seat in New York

Jack Schlossberg is following in his family’s footsteps as he enters the Congressional ring, looking to fill Rep. Jerry Nadler’s seat in New York.

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson revealed his bid for Congress in a Tuesday email to his existing supporters. The often-viral social media star subsequently updated his X (formerly Twitter) page to read: “Democratic Candidate for New York’s 12th Congressional District.”

“There is nothing our party can’t do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis that we’re in,” he told The New York Times in an interview earlier in the day. “But without the control of Congress, there’s almost nothing that we can do.”

“I also bring two years now of experience in a toxic and polluted media environment where, unlike a lot of people, I know how to breathe that air,” Schlossberg continued. “I think that this district needs somebody who knows how to fight back effectively in this new political era that we’re living in.”

The son of Caroline Kennedy, the 32-year-old Yale and Harvard grad is also, seemingly, looking to undo some of the damage cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has done to the family’s name as President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary.

Elsewhere, in his Times interview, Schlossberg was asked about running in New York shortly after his fellow younger Millennial, Zohran Mamdani, became Mayor-elect of NYC.

“If Zohran Mamdani and I have anything in common, it’s that we are both trying to be authentic versions of ourselves and meet people where they are and communicate with people in New York City and be present and show up for people,” he responded. “The only race I know how to run is my own.”



