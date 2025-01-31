‘Nobody Wants This’ Star Jackie Tohn to Host 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards

“Nobody Wants This” star Jackie Tohn is set to host the 27th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 6, the CDG announced on Friday.

Kate Beckinsale, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo, Kathryn Hahn, Mindy Kaling, Justine Lupe, Connie Nielsen and Paul Tazewell will all present at ceremony to be held at The Ebell in Los Angeles.

The 2025 CDGAs will also help rebuild the city by partnering with online auction house Propstore to raise money after the wildfires by offering up “extraordinary items provided by members of the costume community” in support of the IATSE Emergency Relief Fund.

“The 27th CDGA will incorporate a meaningful new effort, dedicated to supporting those affected by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles,” the guild said in Friday’s release. “The entire IATSE has launched a significant fundraising initiative to aid those communities affected by these unprecedented events, and the Costume Designers Guild Awards is committed to contributing to this effort.”

Additionally, the CDGAs will honor Jenny Beavan with the Career Achievement Award, Salvador Perez with the Distinguished Service Award, Van Smith with the Edith Head Hall of Fame Award, Zoe Saldaña with the Spotlight Award and Janelle Monáe with the Vanguard Spotlight.

In addition to starring in “Nobody Wants This” with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, Tohn is also known for “The Good Place,” “GLOW” and “Platinum Hit.”

Check out the full list of nominees, here.