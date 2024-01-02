‘The Conners’ Loses Major Character Ahead of Season 6

Jayden Rey, who plays Mary Conner, will not return as a series regular when the ABC sitcom returns in February

the-conners-cast-abc
Sara Gilbert (left), Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman, Emma Kenney and Lecy Goranson in "The Conners." (ABC/Eric McCandless)

When “The Conners” returns for Season 6 next month, Jayden Rey will not return as a series regular, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Tuesday.

Rey has portrayed Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) granddaughter Mary on the ABC comedy, which first premiered in 2018. At the time, Michael Fishman played D.J. Conner, the younger brother of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) and father of Mary, while Maya Lynne Robinson played Mary’s mother Geena.

Robinson departed “The Conners” as a series regular following its first season for a role in CBS’ “The Unicorn,” while Fishman was written out of the show ahead of Season 5. Robinson made a guest appearance in the Season 3 finale, though she hasn’t returned to Lanford since.

the-conners-cast-abc
Read Next
'The Conners': Lionsgate TV, Debmar-Mercury Set Multiyear Global Licensing Deal for ABC Sitcom

In addition to Goodman, Gilbert and Goranson, “The Conners” Season 6 will see the return of Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky. Katey Sagal will also make a recurring guest appearance as Louise Goldufski.

New episodes of “The Conners” will premiere Feb. 7 on ABC.

TVLine was the first to report Rey’s departure.

JellyRoll-Ryan-Seacrest
Read Next
'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest' Rings in 2024 With Highest Primetime Viewership in 3 Years

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

One response to “‘The Conners’ Loses Major Character Ahead of Season 6”

  1. cadavra Avatar
    cadavra

    Hardly a surprise; she’s barely been in it at all the last year or so.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.