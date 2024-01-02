‘The Conners’ Loses Major Character Ahead of Season 6

When “The Conners” returns for Season 6 next month, Jayden Rey will not return as a series regular, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Tuesday.

Rey has portrayed Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) granddaughter Mary on the ABC comedy, which first premiered in 2018. At the time, Michael Fishman played D.J. Conner, the younger brother of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) and father of Mary, while Maya Lynne Robinson played Mary’s mother Geena.

Robinson departed “The Conners” as a series regular following its first season for a role in CBS’ “The Unicorn,” while Fishman was written out of the show ahead of Season 5. Robinson made a guest appearance in the Season 3 finale, though she hasn’t returned to Lanford since.

In addition to Goodman, Gilbert and Goranson, “The Conners” Season 6 will see the return of Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky. Katey Sagal will also make a recurring guest appearance as Louise Goldufski.

New episodes of “The Conners” will premiere Feb. 7 on ABC.

TVLine was the first to report Rey’s departure.