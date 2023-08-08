Lionsgate’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group and distribution company Debmar-Mercury have partnered on a multiyear global licensing deal with Werner Entertainment for the ABC hit sitcom “The Conners.”

Under the terms of the deal, the Worldwide Television Distribution Group will handle global distribution, including SVOD, AVOD, basic cable and FAST rights, while Debmar-Mercury will handle domestic syndication. The deal covers all five seasons of the series as well as rights to future seasons following first airing on ABC.

“We’re proud to be selected by a great force in television like Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment to bring this incredible property to buyers around the world,” Jim Packer, Lionsgate president of Worldwide Television Distribution, said in a statement. “This agreement shows Lionsgate’s ability to marshal all of its resources, combining the strength and prowess of our global distribution with Debmar-Mercury’s unparalleled syndication expertise in support of a remarkable brand and series.”

“The Conners” was renewed for a sixth season in the spring ahead of the ABC upfronts presentation. The show is among the many broadcast shows currently on a production halt due to the historic Hollywood double strike. It ranks as one of the network’s top-rated shows, garnering 4.9 million viewers in its season finale, with an adult 25-54 audience of 3.6 million.

The show stars Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson. It is produced by Werner Entertainment. Tom Werner serves as executive producer, along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

“In the tradition of some of the most successful, longest-running multicam sitcoms, ‘The Conners’ promises to be a great addition to TV stations lineups, and will offer a proven competitive advantage to broadcasters for years to come,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a statement. “Tom Werner, together with Marcy Carsey and their creative team, have been responsible for many of the mega-comedies that helped build the broadcast business in the U.S. We are excited to be able to team with Tom and with Jim Packer’s global distribution team on ‘The Conners.’”

The agreement was negotiated by Packer, Bernstein and Marcus for the studio, and UTA and Jackoway Austen on behalf of Werner Entertainment.