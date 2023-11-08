Perhaps the most notable absence from last weekend’s BravoCon was “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons.

All of her castmates — Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield — attended the annual Bravo fan event in person, which was held in Las Vegas at the Caesars Forum from Friday to Sunday.

“I had some things to do,” Lyons told “Entertainment Tonight” at the CFDA Awards Monday night.

“I had some really important things to do like twiddle my thumbs,” the former executive creative director of J.Crew explained, followed by an expression of feigned outrage.

“No, I had an event and some other things I had to do that were personal… It didn’t work out,” she added.

“Did you miss being there?” reporter Rachel Smith asked.

“No,” Lyons replied, admitting that filming was “a lot” and “different than my normal life.”

The event Lyons may have been referring to was a Diwali party in New York on Friday night. But her castmate Taank was also in attendance at the same event and managed to fly out to Vegas on Saturday for panels and press.

It was one year ago at BravoCon 2022 in New York that Lyons and the rest of the cast of the rebooted “RHONY” were introduced. Bravo decided to completely revamp the show after a poorly rated and received Season 13. Season 14 just finished airing it’s reunion last month.

“I am confident that I want her to return and I hope she does,” producer Andy Cohen said at BravoCon when asked about Lyons’ status on the show.

Regardless if Lyons returns or not, her castmates are open to a new ‘wife joining if the show is renewed. (Bravo does not comment on castings or renewals.)

“I think it would be nice to have someone fresh and new to pick on,” Taank joked to TheWrap at the event. “It would be really nice to have a new type of dynamic and a new type of energy. I think the show would be different and exciting next season if we had someone new, so I welcome it!”

Whitfield agreed, telling TheWrap: “One hundred percent I would love to see a new member. I think it would be fun. I think let’s throw a wildcard. Then I wouldn’t have to do all the flirting and shenanigans. Let’s add another menace!”

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” is currently streaming on Peacock.