Legendary comedian, actor and artist Jim Carrey joined Twitter’s celebrity exodus Tuesday, offering up his love and an animated video version of his “crazy old lighthouse keeper” painting.

Carrey, who in recent years has taken a step back from Hollywood and focused more on his artwork, collaborated with animator (“Toy Story,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Finding Nemo”) and director (“Dr. Seuss’ Horton Heard a Who!,” “Free Birds”) Jimmy Hayward to take Carrey’s latest work of art and add a creative twist to it with music and movement.

“It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night,” Carrey wrote in the blurb accompanying the video animation, which you can watch below.

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

Carrey joined many other celebrities who have left Twitter in a flourish since Elon Musk’s takeover last month after the Tesla CEO purchased the social-media platform for $44 billion. They include Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Toni Braxton, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger, Alex Winter and more.

In February 2021, Carrey hung up the artist’s cap he had worn for four years and stepped away from his “political protest cartoons” that chronicled troubling events in the country. “Something tells me it’s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth,” he said at the time.

Since 2016, Carrey has played the “Sonic the Hedgehog” villain Dr. Robotnik in a 2020 film and its 2022 sequel, the lead of the Showtime series “Kidding,” which ran 20 episodes from 2018-2020, and President Joe Biden on six episodes of “Saturday Night Live” in 2020.