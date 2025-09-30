Jim Jarmusch, Werner Herzog, Charlie Kaufman Movies Headed to AFI Fest

New films by Paolo Sorrentino, Jim Jarmusch, Werner Herzog and Charlie Kaufman have been added to the lineup at the 2025 AFI Fest, which announced its full lineup of more than 150 features and short films on Tuesday morning.

While the Hollywood-based festival had already announced a slate of red carpet premieres that included Scott Cooper’s “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” and Craig Brewer’s “Song Sung Blue” as the opening- and closing-night films, respectively, Tuesday’s announcement fills out the lineup with more than 100 new special screenings, documentaries and international films, including 19 films competing in the Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category.

The festival will include Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in September; Sorrentino’s “La Grazia,” Herzog’s “Ghost Elephants,” Kaufman’s “How to Shoot a Ghost” and Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” all of which also premiered in Venice; and Cannes Film Festival premieres that include Fatih Akin’s “Amrum,” Lav Diaz’s “Magellan,” Sergei Loznitsa’s “Two Prosecutors,” the Dardenne brothers’ “Young Mothers,” Simón Mesa Soto’s “A Poet,” Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s “A Useful Ghost” and Mascha Schilinski’s “Sound of Falling.”

The festival will screen films from 56 different countries over a five-day span from Oct. 22-26 in Los Angeles.

Guillermo del Toro, who will serve as the festival’s guest artistic director, has programmed four films: Stanley Kubrick’s “Barry Lyndon,” Federico Fellini’s “Casanova,” Ridley Scott’s “The Duellists” and Pupi Avati’s “Arcane Sorcerer.”

Here is the full list of feature films in the festival. Ticket information and the list of shorts is available at fest.afi.com.

Red Carpet Premieres

“Christy,” David Michôd

“Dead Man’s Wire,” Gus Van Sant

“Jay Kelly,” Noah Baumbach

“Nuremberg,” James Vanderbilt

“Song Sung Blue,” Craig Brewer

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” Scott Cooper

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” Derek Drymon

(Preceded by: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey,” Kent Seki)

Special Screenings

“Bad Apples,” Jonatan Etzler

“Bugonia,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“The Choral,” Alan Bennett

“The Chronology of Water,” Kristen Stewart

“Is This Thing On?” Bradley Cooper

“A Magnificent Life (Marcel et Monsieur Pagnol) ” Sylvain Chomet

“Merrily We Roll Along,” Maria Friedman

“Nebraska Live,” Thom Zimny

“Rebuilding,” Max Walker-Silverman

“Rental Family,” Hikari

“The Testament of Ann Lee,” Mona Fastvold

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley

Luminaries

“Amrum,” Fatih Akin

“Father Mother Sister Brother,” Jim Jarmusch

“Ghost Elephants,” Werner Herzog

“How to Shoot a Ghost,” Charlie Kaufman

“Kontinental ’25,” Radu Jude

“La Grazia,” Paolo Sorrentino

“Magellan (Magalhães),” Lav Diaz

“Miroirs No. 3,” Christian Petzold

“Peter Hujar’s Day,” Ira Sachs

“Silent Friend,” Ildikó Enyedi

“The Stranger (L’Étranger),” François Ozon

“Two Prosecutors,” Sergei Loznitsa

“What Does That Nature Say to You,” Hong Sang-soo

“Young Mothers (Jeunes Mères),” Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne

Discovery

“Amoeba,” Tan Siyou

“Fantasy Life,” Matthew Shear

“Happy Birthday,” Sarah Goher

“Honeyjoon,” Lilian T. Mehrel

“Junkie,” William Means

“Lucky Lu,” Lloyd Lee Choi

“My Father’s Shadow,” Akinola Davies Jr.

“The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (La Misteriosa Mirada del Flamenco),” Diego Céspedes

“The Plague,” Charlie Polinger

“A Poet (Un Poeta),” Simón Mesa Soto

“The President’s Cake (Mamlaket al-Qasab),” Hasan Hadi

“Silent Rebellion (À Bras-le-Corps),” Marie-Elsa Sgualdo

“Sound of Falling (In die Sonne Schauen),” Mascha Schilinski”A Useful Ghost (Pee Chai Dai Ka),” Ratchapoom Boonbunchachok

“We Believe You (On Vous Croit),” Charlotte Devillers, Arnaud Dufeys

World Cinema

“1001 Frames,” Mehrnoush Alia

“All That’s Left of You,” Cherien Dabis

“Case 137 (Dossier 137),” Dominik Moll

“The Currents (Las Corrientes),” Milagros Mumenthaler

“Divine Comedy (Komedié Elahi),” Ali Asgari

“Eagles of the Republic,” Tarik Saleh

“The Great Arch (L’Inconnu de la Grande Arche),” Stéphane Demoustier

“Kokuho,” Sang-il Lee

“Left-Handed Girl,” Shih-Ching Tsou

“Living the Land (Sheng Xi Zhi Di),” Huo Meng

“The Love That Remains (Ástin Sem Eftir Er),” Hlynur Pálmason

“Olmo,” Fernando Eimbcke

“Orphan (Árva),” László Nemes

“Palestine 36,” Annemarie Jacir

“Phantoms of July (Sehnsucht in Sangerhausen),” Julian Radlmaier

“Pin de Fartie,” Alejo Moguillansky

“Promised Sky (Promis le Ciel),” Erige Sehiri

“Romería,” Carla Simón

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Kaouther Ben Hania

“Yes,” Nadav Lapid

Documentary

“Andy Kaufman Is Me,” Clay Tweel

“Below the Clouds (Sotto le Nuvole),” Gianfranco Rosi

“Cover-Up,” Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus

“The Eyes of Ghana,” Ben Proudfoot

“Fiume o Morte!” Igor Bezinović

“The Hanging of Stuart Cornfeld,” Joan Bofill Amargós

“Holding Liat,” Brandon Kramer

“I Was Born This Way,” Daniel Junge, Sam Pollard

“The King of Color,” Patrick Creadon

“Love+War,” Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

“My Armenian Phantoms (Mes Fantômes Arméniens),” Tamara Stepanyan

“The Ozu Diaries,” Daniel Raim

“Seeds,” Brittany Shyne

“Selena y Los Dinos,” Isabel Castro

“The Tale of Silyan,” Tamara Kotevska

After Dark

“By Design,” Amanda Krame

“Endless Cookie,” Seth Scriver, Peter Scriver

“F—toys,” Annapurna Sriram

“Mārama,” Taratoa Stappard

“Morte Cucina,” Pen-Ek Ratanaruang

“Straight Circle,” Oscar Hudson

Guest Artistic Director

“The Arcane Sorcerer,” Pupi Avati

“Barry Lyndon,” Stanley Kubrick

“The Duellists,” Ridley Scott

"Fellini's Casanova," Federico Fellini










