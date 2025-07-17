Fallon Jokes Trump ‘Hasn’t Been This Mad’ at Allies ‘Since McDonald’s Introduced Salads’ After Epstein Uproar | Video

Jimmy Fallon had some fun Wednesday thanks to the ongoing intra-MAGA feud over Jeffrey Epstein, particularly the twist that Donald Trump is now angrily complaining about his own supporters over the matter. And among his jokes, Fallon imagined Trump turning on another of his well-known favorites: McDonald’s.

We assume you’re caught up, but just in case, there’s a big fight happening between Republicans over the out-of-nowhere claim last week by Attorney General Pam Bondi that the widely reported list of clients, and potential blackmail information kept by Epstein didn’t actually exist. The problem for many is, of course, that earlier this year Bondi stated authoritatively that she was very much in possession of that information and planned to make it public.

Since then, Trump has been lockstep with Bondi, downplaying Epstein’s overall importance, trying to falsely blame Democrats for the scandal, and is now lashing out at his supporters. And that’s what Fallon started his monologue about.

“President Trump was just seen in the public with a large bruise on his hand that was covered with makeup,” Fallon began, showing the audience a picture of it. “Yeah, Trump is like, ‘Finally, this is the cover up everyone should be talking about.’ Trump’s an interesting guy. There’s not one part of them that’s the same color. It’s like a gobstopper.”

“There’s also a recent photo of Trump that shows him with severely swollen ankles,” Fallon continued, showing a photo of this. “What ankles” I just see, I just see a leg that becomes a foot. I don’t know what, that looks like someone put a pair of socks over two liter bottles of Diet Coke. His shoelaces are like, ‘I’m not sure how much longer I can hold on.’”

“But the big story today,” Fallon then said, “is that Trump lashed out at his own supporters who were criticizing him over the Epstein files, calling them ‘weaklings who have bought into BS hook line and sinker. Trump hasn’t been this mad at the people he loves since McDonald’s introduced salads.”

Play video

Fallon continued, “Trump’s turning on his biggest supporters somewhere from an undisclosed location. Mike Pence was like, ‘in character for him.’ Yet Trump’s claims he never set foot on Epstein Island? The real question is, did he set a cankle?”

There’s much more of course, including an amusing bit where Fallon imagines Trump trying to pass off the whole Epstein thing onto other people. Watch that above.