‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Premiere Week Dominates Late Night Ratings | Exclusive

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” dominated late night ratings during its fall premiere week, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As “Jimmy Kimmel Live” returned for Season 23 on the week of Sept. 23, the late night show scored a 0.19 rating among adults 18-49 on ABC, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, becoming the No. 1 highest rated late night show this week. The show also averaged 1.68 million total viewers in its premiere week.

Ratings for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” outpaced that of CBS’s “Late Night with Stephen Colbert,” which scored a 0.18 rating in the same week, as well as NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which drew in a rating of 0.16 rating.

The late night show’s premiere week also saw a 58% ratings uptick when compared to the previous week, which drew in a 0.12 rating among adults 18-49.

To kick off Season 23, Kimmel’s premiere week guest lineup included Halle Berry, Mike Tyson, Josh Gad, Jack Schlossberg, Sebastian Stan, Will Reeve, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Joshua Jackson, George Clooney and Kaitlin Olson.

Last week, Kimmel hosted Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Saoirse Ronan and Adam Brody, among others, and guests for the week of Oct. 7 include Judd Apatow, Harrison Ford, Chef Evan Funke, Quinta Brunson, Henry Winkler, Billy Crystal and Jessica Williams.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will also welcome Minnesota governor and VP presidential candidate Tim Walz Monday night, making his debut late night appearance. The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

With just a month until the 2024 election in early November, current VP and presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been making the rounds across major talk shows. She was a guest on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which was released this weekend, and is scheduled to appear on “60 Minutes” on Monday, as well as “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The View” and “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday.