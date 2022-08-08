Joe Keery, of “Stranger Things” fame, has joined the fifth season of FX’s “Fargo,” alongside Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) and Richa Moorjani (“Never Have I Ever”).

They join previously announced new cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Keery will play “Gator Tillman,” while Morris will portray “Witt Farr” and Moorjani is “Indira Olmstead.” Further details on their roles were not made available.

From creator and executive producer Noah Hawley, the MGM Television and FX production inspired by the 1996 film of the same name is an anthology crime drama that follows its leads as they become involved with various Midwestern murders, some of which may be connected in surprising ways. Executive producers are Warren Littlefield, the Coen Brothers, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay.

Season 5’s logline is as follows: “‘Fargo’ has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

The critically acclaimed series, which has previously featured Billy Bob Thornton, Chris Rock, Kirsten Dunst and Jessie Buckley, has garnered six Emmys, including one for Outstanding Miniseries upon its debut in 2014.

Last year, ahead of the show’s eventual Season 5 renewal, Hawley said he would want the series to end after this installment. “I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology,” he told Vanity Fair at the time.

Keery is best known for his beloved role as Steve Harrington in “Stranger Things” and also starred in “Free Guy” opposite Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds. He recently wrapped production on the romantic heist drama film “Marmalade,” where he stars alongside Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge. Keery is represented by The Gersh Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment, Viewpoint and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

Morris’ most recognizable role is as the fan-favorite lovable weirdo Winston in “New Girl.” He is also the lead in the hybrid live-action/animated Hulu series “Woke,” inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. Morris is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.

Moorjani’s breakout role is as Kamala in “Never Have I Ever,” the hit YA series created by Mindy Kaling. She recently wrapped production on the fourth and final season of the dramedy, the third season of which will premiere on Friday. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.