Joe Rogan and Kash Patel Learn Live On-Air That Trump and Musk Are Fighting: ‘Someone Should Take His Phone Away’ | Video

Joe Rogan and Trump FBI appointee Kash Patel reacted in real time to Thursday’s escalating online feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, with Patel initially describing it as “a bit of a spat” between the two men.

“This has been going on since we’ve been recording here,” Patel pointed out as the host replied, “Uh oh.”

Rogan then read aloud Musk’s gotcha tweet implying Trump got up to more than we’ve heard with late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

HOLY SHIT. @joerogan was interviewing @Kash_Patel when @elonmusk’s tweet about Trump being in the Epstein files dropped yesterday and Rogan expressed fake disbelief (because he platformed and voted for him) while Patel refused to comment saying it’s “outside his lane” (really???) pic.twitter.com/2pmbxfwaNS — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) June 6, 2025

When he hit Musk’s sign-off — “Have a nice day, DJT!” — he exclaimed, “Jesus Christ!, Have a nice day?” Someone should take Musk’s phone away.”

Rogan swore again and noted, “That’s a crazy thing to say. How does he know? Does he know that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files?”

Patel shook his head, shrugged and raised his hands in quick succession as he told Rogan, “I don’t know. I’m just staying out of the Trump/Elon thing. That’s way outside my lane. I know my lane and that ain’t it.”

“What the f–k are they doing?” Rogan asked. “I mean, I understand he owns Twitter, [but] I think it’s bad for your mental health. I think posting things in public all day and arguing with people all day is bad for you.”

Unlike Musk, Patel is still in the Trump administration. The former federal prosecutor was confirmed as the head of the FBI on Feb. 20 in a close vote of 59 to 41.

On Thursday, Musk also claimed that Trump would never have won the 2024 election without him. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” he wrote in one of his many blistering tweets.

Trump, in turn, threatened to end Musk’s government contracts.

Watch Rogan and Patel’s live reaction in the embedded clip above.