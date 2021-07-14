Joey King Sets First-Look Film Deal With Netflix

Joey King, the young star of Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” film series, has extended her relationship with the streamer by signing a first-look film deal with Netflix.

The 21-year-old actress will produce and develop movies for Netflix through her production company, All The King’s Horses. The deal comes ahead of the release of “The Kissing Booth 3,” which debuts on Aug. 11.

King serves as a principal at ATKH, along with Jamie King and Dan Spilo also serving as principals. Tyler Frederickson is the production company’s development executive.

King is already executive producing a film for Netflix through ATKH called “Uglies.” The film is currently in production and is an adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s dystopian YA book series that’s being directed by McG.

“My relationship with Netflix started five years ago with me in a state of disbelief that I was getting to lead one of their first original YA films. That feeling of amazement and disbelief of working with them has only grown,” King said in a statement. “I am honored to have a first look deal with a company that changed my life and lifts me up in my journey in growing as a producer. I’ve always had a lot of ideas and opinions, but now I have an outlet for those ideas and with a company that couldn’t be more collaborative. I can’t wait for us to make some movie magic happen.”

“Joey is a formidable talent and a wonderful creative partner. We’ve had an amazing collaboration over the last many years with the ‘Kissing Booth’ trilogy. With the final ‘Kissing Booth’ releasing this summer, we’re thrilled to be Joey’s creative home in the next phase of her evolving career,” Ian Bricke, VP of independent film at Netflix, said in a statement.

King landed an Emmy nomination in 2019 for her work in Hulu’s “The Act,” and she’s got a wide spate of projects ahead of her. Next up for her is “Bullet Train,” a Sony action film from director David Leitch that stars Brad Pitt and opens in theaters on April 8, 2022. She’ll soon start production on 20th Century’s “The Princess,” which she’s also executive producing.

Through her production banner, King is next attached to headline and produce “A Spark of Light,” which is based on a Jodi Picoult book and is set for Hulu and Sony Pictures TV. She also just wrapped production on “The In Between,” which she pitched as an original story pitch for Paramount Players.

Joey King is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, ID and Hirsch Wallerstein.