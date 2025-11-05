Johnny Depp Teases How He Plans to Make Ebenezer Scrooge His Own: ‘A Different Angle on Him’ 

Johnny Depp shared he’s already thinking of ways to make the iconic curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge his own.

The actor — who is set to make a big return to Hollywood via Ti West’s iteration of the Charles Dickens classic, titled “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol” — made it clear he wasn’t saying “bah, humbug” to character preparation ahead of production. In fact, he told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that he was looking to take “a different angle on Scrooge,” given so many people have already tackled the character before.

Yet, he noted there was one past portrayal of Scrooge that inspired him — Alastair Sim’s take on the “A Christmas Carol” protagonist, who he portrayed in the 1951 British film, “Scrooge.”

“It’s one of my favorite films of all time. His performance is perfection,” Depp told the outlet at the Beverly Hills premiere for his second directorial effort, “Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.”

Word of Depp’s new role broke back in October, where it was confirmed that Depp, West and Andrea Riseborough were attached to the new holiday project. Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen were also announced as cast members on Tuesday, though, their respective roles have yet to be disclosed

As we previously reported, Nathaniel Halpern wrote the script, while Emma Watts is producing and Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman are executive producing.

“A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance,” the official logline reads.

It’s said Paramount is eyeing a Nov. 13, 2026 release date.

“Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness” is in select theaters starting November 7 and available on demand December 12.