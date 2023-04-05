In a competitive situation, Apple Original Films has nabbed “Outcome,” the new dark comedy directed by Jonah Hill, which is in talks to star Keanu Reeves and Hill. The movie will be produced by Apple Studios.

Reeves plays Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who goes on a long journey of the soul after he is confronted with a mysterious video clip from his past. The script was written by Hill and Ezra Woods and produced by Hill and Matt Dines under their Strong Baby banner. This will be Hill’s second narrative feature after “Mid90s,” which he made for A24 and Scott Rudin.

Last year, Netflix released Hill’s documentary feature “Stutz,” about the life and work of Dr. Phil Stutz, Hill’s therapist. Hill’s last two on-screen performances were also for Netflix – he appeared in Kenya Barris’ somewhat controversial “You People” earlier this year and in 2021 co-starred in Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated disaster movie “Don’t Look Up.” He also recently announced that he wouldn’t be promoting his own movies anymore.

Hill is also collaborating with Apple Original Films on an upcoming Grateful Dead biopic directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewsk, where Hill would play Jerry Garcia and produce the film with Dines. (It’s unclear whether this will be Scorsese’s next movie after “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonard DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, also for Apple.)

Reeves, of course, is enjoying the enormous success of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” He’ll appear as the character, at least one more time, in next year’s spinoff “Ballerina.”

Apple Original Films have been on quite the roll lately; they won the Best Picture Oscar for “CODA,” have just released the terrific “Tetris,” and have some exciting projects coming this year (not just “Killers of the Floor Moon”), including Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” Michael J. Fox documentary “STILL,” a high concept action romance starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas called “Ghosted” and “Argylle,” a spy movie from Matthew Vaughn that stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.