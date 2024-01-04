Jonathan Majors Books ‘Good Morning America’ 3 Weeks After Guilty Verdict, Marvel Ouster

An extended interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis will stream same day

Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party (CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Jonathan Majors has booked his first interview since being found guilty of assault, appearing on “Good Morning America” next week.

ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis speaks with Majors in an interview airing Monday, Jan. 8, three weeks after the actor was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was swiftly dropped from his recurring Marvel Studios role as villain Kang.

The two-week trial ended with Majors convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment while acquitting him of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment. It came after Majors was arrested on domestic abuse allegations in late March 2023.

Majors’ interview will come nearly a month ahead of his scheduled sentencing on Feb. 6.

Jonathan Majors
Read Next
Jonathan Majors Dropped by Marvel After Guilty Verdict

The two-week trial included three days of Jabbari’s testimony, during which the 30-year-old testified that after she grabbed Majors’ phone away from him in the backseat of a hired Cadillac Escalade, Majors broke her finger, twisted her arm and struck her in the head to get it back.

Following Majors’ guilty verdict on Dec. 18, future plans for the “Creed III” actor to portray Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were abandoned. It remains unclear whether the role will be recast.

Majors first debuted as a version of Kang in 2021 during “Loki” Season 1, playing “He Who Remains,” and he appeared in both “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Loki” Season 2 in 2023.

Similarly, Searchlight pulled Majors’ Sundance film “Magazine Dreams” entirely off its release schedule in late October, shifting its initially planned December release following significant awards buzz.

The exclusive interview is set to air at 7 a.m. ET on “GMA” as well as additional ABC platforms and shows, including “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

An extended version of the conversation will stream on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” later that day at 7 p.m. ET, with additional reporting featured in an upcoming episode of ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline,” which will stream Thursday, Jan. 11 on Hulu.

Jonathan Majors
Read Next
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in New York Assault Case

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.