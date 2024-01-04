Jonathan Majors has booked his first interview since being found guilty of assault, appearing on “Good Morning America” next week.

ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis speaks with Majors in an interview airing Monday, Jan. 8, three weeks after the actor was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was swiftly dropped from his recurring Marvel Studios role as villain Kang.

The two-week trial ended with Majors convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment while acquitting him of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment. It came after Majors was arrested on domestic abuse allegations in late March 2023.

Majors’ interview will come nearly a month ahead of his scheduled sentencing on Feb. 6.

The two-week trial included three days of Jabbari’s testimony, during which the 30-year-old testified that after she grabbed Majors’ phone away from him in the backseat of a hired Cadillac Escalade, Majors broke her finger, twisted her arm and struck her in the head to get it back.

Following Majors’ guilty verdict on Dec. 18, future plans for the “Creed III” actor to portray Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were abandoned. It remains unclear whether the role will be recast.

Majors first debuted as a version of Kang in 2021 during “Loki” Season 1, playing “He Who Remains,” and he appeared in both “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Loki” Season 2 in 2023.

Similarly, Searchlight pulled Majors’ Sundance film “Magazine Dreams” entirely off its release schedule in late October, shifting its initially planned December release following significant awards buzz.

The exclusive interview is set to air at 7 a.m. ET on “GMA” as well as additional ABC platforms and shows, including “GMA3: What You Need to Know.”

An extended version of the conversation will stream on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” later that day at 7 p.m. ET, with additional reporting featured in an upcoming episode of ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline,” which will stream Thursday, Jan. 11 on Hulu.