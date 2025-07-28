Julia Garner Recalls How She Convinced Madonna to Cast Her in Upcoming Bio Project: ‘I Owned It’

The “Ozark” star says the delayed Universal biopic is “supposed to still happen” after being shelved in 2023

Julia Garner in talks to star in Madonna biopic (Credit: Getty Images)
Julia Garner is still ready to step into Madonna’s “Material Girl” shoes.

The three-time Emmy Award winner confirmed on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast to hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes that the shelved Universal biopic is still in the works.

“Is that going to still happen?” Hayes asked, to which the “Inventing Anna” actress responded, “Yeah, I mean, that’s supposed to still happen.”

Garner admitted to the podcast trio that in order to hype herself up for the audition she thought to herself, “What would Madonna do?”

“[She would] convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it,” she said of her audition. “I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you.’”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” actress said she was aware of the project and went into the audition just to prove to herself that she could do it.

“I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically,” she recalled. “And sing. And sing with her!”

After the feature film was delayed by Universal in 2023, Netflix and “Stranger Things” producer and director Shawn Levy teamed up with the music legend about her life and career. The project is still in development, but it would be Levy’s latest title with Netflix after “The Perfect Couple” and “All the Light We Cannot See.” It is unclear if the series will capture the “Queen of Pop”‘s entire career and discography or if it will focus in on a specific time period of her life.

Madonna has made several attempts over the years to get a biopic about her life and career off the ground. Madonna intended to direct the Julia Garner-led film version of the story. Erin Cressida Wilson and Diablo Cody worked on the script for Universal before it was shelved by the studio. The upcoming Levy limited series is completely unrelated to the Universal feature.

Madonna brought out Garner to perform with her on her “Celebration” tour in 2023 for a segment themed to her hit “Vogue.”

The pair have remained in touch, with the “Ozark” star posting with the music legend at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March with the caption: “👁️ see you @madonna.”

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

