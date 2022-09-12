Julia Garner broke down the accents that earned her duel Emmy nominations for both “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” backstage at Monday’s Emmys, after winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the former.

“It even comes down to how they move their tongue,” the actress told the press backstage. “Everything is so different,” she said, noting that Ruth’s voice is more “singsongy” while Anna’s accent feels “very flat.”

Anna, of course, refers to Garner’s turn as Anna Delvey in the Netflix limited series “Invention Anna.”

For Garner, the accents are so different that it’s like “comparing apples and oranges.”

The Emmy winner also shared that Ruth was her favorite character to play — although Anna Delvey was up there as well — noting that the role gave her “a sense of confidence.”

“I just learned so much from her. She’s such a beautiful character and person,” she said. “Not only did she change my career, but she changed me as a person and I’m so grateful for her.”

As for future roles now that “Ozark” has ended, Garner shared that she is looking for characters with “deep curiosity.”

“The thing that I look for in a character — and it’s never going to change — is deep curiosity,” she said. “All I want is a character who has a really deep curiosity. There’s a lot going on and there’s a lot to do. So that’s just really important to me. Not only as what I’m looking for as a character, but also in people, a sense of curiosity and hopefulness.”