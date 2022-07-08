‘Captain America 4': Marvel Studios Taps Julius Onah to Direct

Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox”) is set to direct “Captain America 4” for Marvel Studios.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” showrunner Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson.

Anthony Mackie, who recently took over Captain America’s shield in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is set to star in the fourth untitled “Captain America” movie.

Chris Evans originated the role in the MCU as WWII-era soldier-turned-superhero Steve Rogers in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but retired the Captain America shield at the end of 2019’s “Avengers Endgame.” Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is the current wielder of the shield and is expected to continue doing so in the new film.

Last year, TheWrap reported that Evans was in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in some capacity for the MCU. Evans’ return was reported as unlikely to be a new “Captain America” installment, but rather an appearance in an untitled Marvel project with an option for a second film.

In “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Wilson decided to forgo taking up the Captain America mantle, prompting the U.S. government to temporarily give it to John Walker (Wyatt Russell). The series also starred Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier.

Onah is best known for his 2019 Neon drama “Luce,” and most recently co-wrote the biopic “Samo Lives,” which has “Luce‘s” Kevin Harrison Jr. set to star as the late American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.