It’s very nearly time to go back to “Jurassic World.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is headed to theaters this summer, but a new prologue released for the film answers the question – what was it like for the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park before they were brought back to life by cutting edge technology?

The prologue, which was directed by “Jurassic World: Dominion” co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow, takes us back 65 million years, to see how some of the dinosaurs (including the iconic T-Rex) lived before the meteor struck Earth. It’s really cool to see the dinosaurs just do their dinosaur thing and to see several new species that have never been featured in a “Jurassic Park” movie. The five-minute clip flashes forward, to see how we’re living amongst the dinosaurs after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (spoiler alert: things could be better).

This prologue is a version of a special sequence that was shown before Imax screenings of “F9” this past summer, It features visual effects courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic — who have provided effects for every entry of the franchise — with new music from Michael Giacchino, the composer behind the “Jurassic World” films. And while the prologue sets the stage for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the footage from it isn’t included in the film. (This means it is closer to the 2019 “Jurassic World” short film “Battle at Big Rock” than a traditional trailer.)

“Jurassic World: Dominion” features new trilogy stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are joined by original “Jurassic Park” alums Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Additional returning cast members include BD Wong, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith, while Campbell Scott (playing Lewis Dodgson, a villainous character who appeared in the original “Jurassic Park”), Dichen Lachma, and DeWanda Wise will be making their “Jurassic” debuts.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” hits theaters on June 10, 2022.

Watch the prologue in the video above.