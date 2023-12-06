There’s a handful of Emmys you don’t have to wait until January to see revealed, as the Television Academy unveiled a slate of winners Wednesday morning in the following categories: animation, motion design, costumes, hairstyling and makeup. ABC’s “Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration” and Max’s “We’re Here” led with two wins apiece, all for the latter three categories.
According to the official rules: Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming,Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.
There is an additional category for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming that the juries decided to not award this year after a close review of entrants.
These below awards will be presented at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sat. Jan. 6, and Sun.
Jan. 7, 2024. An edited presentation will air Sat. Jan. 13, at 8pm EST on FXX.
The following juried award will be presented Saturday, Jan. 6:
Outstanding Motion Design
“Ms. Marvel” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Ian Spendloff, Director
David Lochhead, Designer
Daniella Marsh, Designer
David Stumpf, Designer
Philip Robinson, 3D Artist
Matthew Thomas, 3D Artist
To be presented Sunday, Jan. 7, are:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Character Design
“Entergalactic” • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society /
Edelgang
Meybis Ruiz Cruz, Lead Character Designer
Character Animation
“The Simpsons” • “Lisa the Boy Scout” • FOX • A Gracie Films Production
in association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri, Character Layout
Color
“More Than I Want to Remember” • Paramount+ • Mugeni Film LLC, MTV
Entertainment Studios
Maya Edelman, Animation Director
Production Design
“Star Wars: Visions” • “Screecher’s Reach” • Disney+ • PunkRobot
Studio, Lucasfilm Ltd.
Almu Redondo, Art Director
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” • ABC • Done+Dusted in
association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Costume Supervisor
Courtney Webster, Assistant Costume Designer
Arleen Flores, Assistant Costume Designer
Danae McQueen, Assistant Costume Designer
“We’re Here” • “St. George, Utah” • HBO Max • HBO in association with
House of Opus 20 and IPC
Diego Montoya, Costume Designer
Marco Morante, Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer
Blake Danford, Assistant Costume Designer
Sharon Malka, Assistant Costume Designer
Ricky Reynoso, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
“We’re Here” • “St. George, Utah” • HBO Max • HBO in association with
House of Opus 20 and IPC
Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist
Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” • ABC • Done+Dusted in
association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Bruce Grayson, Makeup Department Head
James MacKinnon, Key Makeup Artist
Sam Fine, Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Makeup Artist
Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Makeup Artist
Neicy Small, Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup FX Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Makeup FX Artist
Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming
No Emmys awarded; per juried procedure, the assembled panel of professionals
screened the entrants. Deliberations were open and arguments pro and con the
giving of an Emmy to an entrant were discussed. At the conclusion of the
deliberation, the panel determined that no Emmys would be awarded.
