There’s a handful of Emmys you don’t have to wait until January to see revealed, as the Television Academy unveiled a slate of winners Wednesday morning in the following categories: animation, motion design, costumes, hairstyling and makeup. ABC’s “Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration” and Max’s “We’re Here” led with two wins apiece, all for the latter three categories.

According to the official rules: Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming,Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

There is an additional category for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming that the juries decided to not award this year after a close review of entrants.

These below awards will be presented at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sat. Jan. 6, and Sun.

Jan. 7, 2024. An edited presentation will air Sat. Jan. 13, at 8pm EST on FXX.

The following juried award will be presented Saturday, Jan. 6:

Outstanding Motion Design

“Ms. Marvel” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Ian Spendloff, Director

David Lochhead, Designer

Daniella Marsh, Designer

David Stumpf, Designer

Philip Robinson, 3D Artist

Matthew Thomas, 3D Artist

To be presented Sunday, Jan. 7, are:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation



Character Design

“Entergalactic” • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society /

Edelgang

Meybis Ruiz Cruz, Lead Character Designer

Character Animation

“The Simpsons” • “Lisa the Boy Scout” • FOX • A Gracie Films Production

in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Character Layout

Color

“More Than I Want to Remember” • Paramount+ • Mugeni Film LLC, MTV

Entertainment Studios

Maya Edelman, Animation Director

Production Design

“Star Wars: Visions” • “Screecher’s Reach” • Disney+ • PunkRobot

Studio, Lucasfilm Ltd.

Almu Redondo, Art Director



Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” • ABC • Done+Dusted in

association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Costume Supervisor

Courtney Webster, Assistant Costume Designer

Arleen Flores, Assistant Costume Designer

Danae McQueen, Assistant Costume Designer



“We’re Here” • “St. George, Utah” • HBO Max • HBO in association with

House of Opus 20 and IPC

Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

Marco Morante, Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer

Blake Danford, Assistant Costume Designer

Sharon Malka, Assistant Costume Designer

Ricky Reynoso, Assistant Costume Designer



Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“We’re Here” • “St. George, Utah” • HBO Max • HBO in association with

House of Opus 20 and IPC

Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist

Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist



Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” • ABC • Done+Dusted in

association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere

Bruce Grayson, Makeup Department Head

James MacKinnon, Key Makeup Artist

Sam Fine, Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Makeup Artist

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Makeup Artist

Neicy Small, Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup FX Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Makeup FX Artist

Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming

No Emmys awarded; per juried procedure, the assembled panel of professionals

screened the entrants. Deliberations were open and arguments pro and con the

giving of an Emmy to an entrant were discussed. At the conclusion of the

deliberation, the panel determined that no Emmys would be awarded.