‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘We’re Here’ Lead Juried Emmy Winners for 75th Ceremony

“Ms. Marvel” and “The Simpsons” also took trophies in this early reveal

H.E.R. in ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’
H.E.R. in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" (ABC)
Jason Clark

There’s a handful of Emmys you don’t have to wait until January to see revealed, as the Television Academy unveiled a slate of winners Wednesday morning in the following categories: animation, motion design, costumes, hairstyling and makeup. ABC’s “Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration” and Max’s “We’re Here” led with two wins apiece, all for the latter three categories.

According to the official rules: Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming,Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

There is an additional category for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming that the juries decided to not award this year after a close review of entrants.

These below awards will be presented at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sat. Jan. 6, and Sun.
Jan. 7, 2024. An edited presentation will air Sat. Jan. 13, at 8pm EST on FXX.

The following juried award will be presented Saturday, Jan. 6:

Outstanding Motion Design
“Ms. Marvel” • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Ian Spendloff, Director
David Lochhead, Designer
Daniella Marsh, Designer
David Stumpf, Designer
Philip Robinson, 3D Artist
Matthew Thomas, 3D Artist

To be presented Sunday, Jan. 7, are:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation


Character Design
“Entergalactic” • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society /
Edelgang
Meybis Ruiz Cruz, Lead Character Designer

Character Animation
“The Simpsons” • “Lisa the Boy Scout” • FOX • A Gracie Films Production
in association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri, Character Layout

Color
“More Than I Want to Remember” • Paramount+ • Mugeni Film LLC, MTV
Entertainment Studios
Maya Edelman, Animation Director

Production Design
“Star Wars: Visions” • “Screecher’s Reach” • Disney+ • PunkRobot
Studio, Lucasfilm Ltd.
Almu Redondo, Art Director

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” • ABC • Done+Dusted in
association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Costume Supervisor
Courtney Webster, Assistant Costume Designer
Arleen Flores, Assistant Costume Designer
Danae McQueen, Assistant Costume Designer

“We’re Here” • “St. George, Utah” • HBO Max • HBO in association with
House of Opus 20 and IPC
Diego Montoya, Costume Designer
Marco Morante, Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer
Blake Danford, Assistant Costume Designer
Sharon Malka, Assistant Costume Designer
Ricky Reynoso, Assistant Costume Designer


Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
“We’re Here” • “St. George, Utah” • HBO Max • HBO in association with
House of Opus 20 and IPC
Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu, Department Head Hairstylist
Tyler Funicelli, Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” • ABC • Done+Dusted in
association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
Bruce Grayson, Makeup Department Head
James MacKinnon, Key Makeup Artist
Sam Fine, Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Makeup Artist
Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Makeup Artist
Neicy Small, Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Makeup FX Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Makeup FX Artist

Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming
No Emmys awarded; per juried procedure, the assembled panel of professionals
screened the entrants. Deliberations were open and arguments pro and con the
giving of an Emmy to an entrant were discussed. At the conclusion of the
deliberation, the panel determined that no Emmys would be awarded.

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

