Vice President Kamala Harris Joins TikTok After Going Viral Across Platforms: ‘About Time’

After going viral across multiple social media platforms this week, Vice President Kamala Harris is now reaching the younger vote on TikTok.

The presumptive Democratic nominee entered into the Gen Z-driven algorithm on Thursday with her first-ever TikTok video, captioned: “Thought it was about time to join!”

“Well, I’ve heard that recently I’ve been on the For You Page, so I thought I’d get on here myself,” Harris says in the 8-second clip.

She also officially launched her campaign on Thursday with a YouTube video featuring Beyoncé’s “Freedom.” Her team captioned the political ad, “I’m Kamala Harris and I’m running for president of the United States.”

The moves come after the politician’s previous coconut tree quote went viral following President Biden’s Sunday endorsement now that he’s officially dropped out of the 2024 election. Harris’ campaign even adopted Charli xcx’s “Brat” chartreuse color scheme for her X (formerly Twitter) page.

“Kamala has branded her Kamala HQ Twitter page with the same aesthetic of the album. That’s another Gen Z word, ‘aesthetic,’” Jake Tapper explained to his CNN guests on Monday, referencing his 16-year-old daughter’s love for the singer.

“You’re just that girl who’s a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes,” correspondent Jamie Gangel defined “Brat” to the rest of “The Lead” panel, using notes she received from a younger producer.

Also on Thursday, Harris spoke out following her meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day after she chose to skip his Congressional address.

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the for the second, third or fourth time,” she told reporters. “We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies, we cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent.”

“Thanks to the leadership of our President Biden, there is a deal on the table for a cease-fire and a hostage deal,” Harris continued.