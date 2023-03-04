While Hugh Jackman is currently beefing up to play Wolverine for the ninth time in “Deadpool 3,” another beloved actor just revealed he would have loved a shot at the role: Keanu Reeves.

While taking part in a reddit AMA, Reeves was asked if there’s ever been a role in his career that he regretted turning down. He said no, but that he “did always want to play Wolverine,” no doubt jump-starting a whole new fan campaign to get the 58-year-old actor in the role if/when the Marvel Cinematic Universe recasts.

Reeves is no stranger to comic book movies, having led 2005’s DC adaptation “Constantine,” a role he intends to reprise in an upcoming sequel at Warner Bros. But Keanu Reeves as Wolverine? Where’s a “Bill and Ted” time machine when you need it?

The “Matrix” actor’s delightful interactions with fans during the AMA also offered a number of other revelations.

Reeves said he’s spoken with new DC Films co-head James Gunn about “Constantine 2,” though didn’t offer further details on what that conversation entailed beyond saying he hopes it gets made.

While asserting he’s never stolen anything from set, he did say he’s in possession of the watch and wedding ring from “John Wick,” a sword from “47 Ronin” and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave him.

Speaking of “Wick,” Reeves said the upcoming “John Wick Chapter 4” was the most challenging to shoot of the franchise, adding it “has the most action, gloriously.”

When asked what director, actor or actress he’d like to work with in the future, Reeves responded, “Let’s go with David Fincher today.” Yes please!

The actor also had a great response when asked his favorite film he’s ever worked on.

“Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! F—, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh…I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can’t pick just one,” Reeves replied. “But here are a few- ‘River’s Edge,’ ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,’ ‘Matrix’ trilogy, ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘A Scanner Darkly,’ ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ ‘Point Break,’ ‘John Wick.’”

Reeves also recounted a favorite experience while filming “My Own Private Idaho” with River Phoenix.

“I had a scene with River Phoenix and he was sitting on the back of a motorcycle that I was driving while we were filming,” Reeves said. “It wasn’t extracurricular, but we went off the beaten path a bit and came back and no helmets. Just two friends playing. It was a really good day.”

He also addressed a question about his role in the video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” saying, “I love Johnny Silverhand and I think all the folks at CD Projekt [are] friggin’ amazing! Video games are fun! And it’s cool how technology and storytelling are evolving in that space.”

The actor also revealed he’s keen on starring in a musical, though isn’t confident he’ll be hired.

“I would love to be in a musical…but I can’t sing so I’m not sure anybody else would want me in a musical.. but I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream…”

And when asked what makes him so compassionate, Reeves replied, “…we die…and we all need all the help we can get.”