Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington to Star in Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’

Kevin Costner has set the cast for his Western epic “Horizon,” which marks his return to the director’s chair for the first time in 2003. Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington will star alongside Costner in the film, two individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Miller and Worthington are the two leads in the film, and they both join “Stranger Things” star Jamie Campbell Bower, who announced his involvement with the film recently on “The Tonight Show.”

“Horizon” is a passion project for Costner that has long been in development and is a saga spanning 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

In addition to starring and directing, Costner co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Baird, and he’s also producing through his Territory Pictures. Warner Bros. and New Line will release the film.

Production begins on the film at the end of this month in Utah.

“I am so excited to go on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm. The story is riveting. I am very honored to be a part of it,” Miller said in a statement.

“I am very excited and humbled to go on this incredible and important journey with Kevin, who is one of the industry’s finest and inspiring storytellers,” Worthington said.

The “Yellowstone” star Costner last directed “Open Range” from 2003, and his 1990 film “Dances With Wolves” won Best Picture and Best Director and seven Oscars in all.

Miller recently completed filming “My Mother’s Wedding” opposite Scarlett Johansson and Kristin Scott Thomas in the latter’s feature directorial debut. She also appears in “Anatomy of a Scandal” for Netflix and alongside Steve Coogan in “Chivalry” for the UK’s Channel 4. Upcoming for Miller is Oren Moverman’s Groucho Marx movie “Raised Eyebrows” opposite Geoffrey Rush and Charlie Plummer, and Scott Z. Burns’ Apple TV climate change anthology series “Extrapolations” alongside Meryl Streep and Kit Harrington.

Worthington is at work on the “Avatar” sequels, including “Avatar: The Way of Water” opening this December. He most recently was seen in the FX limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” and he just wrapped “Lift” at Netflix alongside Kevin Hart. He’s currently shooting “Breathe” with Jennifer Hudson and Common.

