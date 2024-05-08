“Spacey Unmasked,” the documentary that gives a voice to some of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, has set its U.S. premiere for May 13.

After airing in the U.K. on Monday and Tuesday, Investigation Discovery shared a first look at the two-hour special event for American audiences on Wednesday.

“I’ve always believed that the longer an actor remains in the shadows, then the characters emerge,” an old quote of Spacey’s begins at the top of the new trailer.

“When you’re in a position like that — power, celebrity, money — you have to be better than the average person because you’re capable of so much damage,” one man then tells the camera. “He wasn’t responsible with that power, he used it like a weapon.”

Participants include alleged victims, Spacey’s older brother, journalists and other people who’ve witnessed his “pattern of inappropriate behavior” with accusations “spanning three decades,” per the sneak peek.

“Getting to run lines with him felt like this dream come true,” one man explains. “I wanted to be in his good favor, if all that meant was rubbing his shoulders, I would do that.”

“‘I can do this to you, I’m Kevin Spacey,’” another recounts of his experience with the actor. “I even remember someone said, ‘Oh, lucky you.’ Lucky me?”

Spacey spoke out against Channel 4 last week after the British broadcaster dropped its first teaser, accusing them of giving him insufficient time to respond to his accusers. (The men featured in the documentary are unrelated to those involved in the 2023 U.K. trial against the actor, which found Spacey not guilty on all counts of sexual assault.)

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4,” he tweeted. “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

Despite his denials, ID assures viewers that the documentary features “first-hand accounts from multiple men who have previously not shared their stories publicly.” Additionally, a new civil sexual assault case against Spacey is moving forward as of Tuesday.

“The message to Kevin has to be: It’s over, you know, it’s over for you,” a voiceover says, concluding the trailer.

“Spacey Unmasked” premieres Monday at 9 p.m. EST on ID and will be available to stream on Max.