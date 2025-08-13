Kid Cudi Says He Knows He Did ‘The Right Thing’ Testifying Against Diddy: ‘That’s All That Matters’ | Video

Kid Cudi has opened up about his experience testifying against Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling the ordeal “really hard” but insisting that he still believes it was the right thing to do.

In honor of his new book, “Cudi: The Memoir,” the rapper — whose real name is Scott Mescudi — sat down for an interview with “CBS Mornings.” The interview was released Wednesday, a little less than three months after Cudi took the stand against Diddy.

“It was really hard. I didn’t want to do it. I got subpoenaed,” the rapper said of being a witness in the Diddy trial. “It was weird, man, because that was the first time I had seen him in a while. We made eye contact a couple times.”

Cudi briefly dated Cassie Ventura, the singer who testified that Diddy had abused, blackmailed and trafficked her during their turbulent, years-long relationship. During his testimony, Cudi alleged that Diddy had been abusive to Cassie and that the music industry mogul broke into his house after he found out he and Cassie were dating. Cudi also told the court he believed Diddy later set his car on fire.

After he realized that he would have to testify, Cudi told “CBS Mornings” that it was the support his testimony would provide Cassie that helped him get through the experience.

“I knew I was helping Cassie. I just wanted to be there and help her out,” he explained. “I know I did the right thing, so that’s all that matters.”

The rapper also addressed the backlash he received from some of Diddy’s supporters for speaking out against him.

“I had a lot of people that supported me, but there were a few that had some opinions about it,” Cudi acknowledged. “It was interesting because I’m not no street dude. I don’t live by no code, you know? So I guess it’s because I’m a rapper. People just threw that on me. But, like, my music has never been about that and I have never tried to pretend I was about that.”

In July, Combs’ trial ended with him being found not guilty of the federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges against him. He was, however, found guilty of of the prostitution charges against him, each of which carry a maximum potential prison sentence of 10 years.

Despite a release motion filed by his defense team, Diddy has been ordered to remain in federal detention until his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 3.

You can watch Cudi’s interview in the video above.