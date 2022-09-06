Kiernan Shipka has signed on to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Prime Video’s holiday-themed action comedy “Red One.”

Information about the actors’ roles are being kept under wraps. The plot has been described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Shipka previously starred as Sabrina Spellman in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which ran for four seasons on Netflix. The “Mad Men” breakout reprised her Sabrina character on episodes of “Riverdale” and starred in a reimagining of “Swimming with Sharks” opposite Diane Kruger this year. Her coming-of-age film “Wildflower” is set to premiere at TIFF next week.

“Red One” will be directed by Jake Kasdan (“Bad Teacher,” the “Jumanji” franchise), with “Fast & Furious” writer Chris Morgan penning the script. The screenplay is based by an original story by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions. Kasdan previously collaborated with Johnson on the blockbusters “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Producers include Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar on behalf of The Detective Agency, Chris Morgan for Chris Morgan Productions, and Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson via Seven Bucks Productions. The Detective Agency’s Sky Salem Robinson will co-produce.

Shipka is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Sloane, Offer and The Lede Company.

Deadline first reported the news.