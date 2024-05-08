A new concert special from Lady Gaga is coming to HBO later this month. “Gaga Chromatica Ball” will premiere on the network May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max after its HBO premiere.

The special was filmed at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium during Lady Gaga’s 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Filmed in front of 52,000 people, the special captures live performances of some of Gaga’s biggest songs, including “Stupid Love,” “Just Dance,” “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” “Rain on Me” and more.

“This is Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen her before,” a logline for the special reads.

“Lady Gaga is a complete powerhouse. She’s a once-in-a-lifetime artist who never holds back, and ‘Gaga Chromatica Ball’ puts her endless list of talents on full display,” Nina Rosenstein, EVP for HBO Programming, late night and specials, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with her once again for this breathtaking concert special.”

The concert special is produced, directed and created by Lady Gaga. Executive producers include Bobby Campbell, Arthur Fogel, John Janick and Steve Berman.

Lady Gaga’s most recent pop album, “Chromatica,” stood as her sixth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. In turn, she is the first female artist to do so over a 10-year period, ranging from 2011 to 2020.

The concert film will be available to watch simultaneously on Max in Latin America, the Caribbean, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. It will also be available on HBO Max in The Netherlands and Poland; on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong; on Crave in Canada; on Pass Warner in France; on Stan in Australia; and on ThreeNow and Three in New Zealand. Viewership plans for the U.K., Italy, Germany, India and Japan will be announced at a later date.