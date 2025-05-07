‘Lilo & Stitch’ Zooms Past ‘Thunderbolts*’ and ‘The Last of Us’ as No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

The highly anticipated live-action “Lilo & Stitch” is No. 1 two weeks ahead of its May 23 premiere, and “Thunderbolts*,” which led the weekend box office during its opening weekend, jumps to No.