Lionsgate Acquires Domestic Rights to Survival Thriller ‘Titan’ | Exclusive

Lionsgate has acquired domestic rights to survival thriller “Titan” from north.five.six. and Constantin Film, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The film recently wrapped production in Colombia. “Titan” stars Kiana Madeira (“Fear Street” trilogy) and Jessica Rothe (“Happy Death Day,” “Happy Death Day 2U”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“The OC”, “Prometheus”, “The Invitation”). The film also stars Will Close and Jackson Bews.

“Titan” is set against the backdrop of Brazil’s Curuçá River in the present day. When a team of young doctors embark on a local humanitarian mission through the Amazon rainforest, it soon becomes clear that not everyone – or everything – is happy to see them. Their arrival draws the attention of an ancient predator, the “Boiúna”. This ancient killer, dominant on land and water, clashes to reclaim the jungle. What follows is a fight for survival in which the roles of hunter, prey, and hero become unpredictable.

The film is written by Tony Giglio and Alan McElroy. “Titan” is a Constantin Film/JB Pictures production in association with north.five.six.

north.five.six. is representing the film for worldwide sales, and will continue sales during the European Film Market in Berlin this month.

The film is directed Mike P. Nelson whose recent credits include “V/H/S/85,” “Wrong Turn” and “The Domestics.”

The film is produced by Jeremy Bolt (”Resident Evil” franchise, “Death Race,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Monster Hunter,” “Polar,” “Event Horizon”) and Robert Kulzer (“Resident Evil” franchise, “Wrong Turn” franchise, “Fantastic Four,” “Love, Rosie,” ”The Three Musketeers”).

The executive producers are Oliver Berben, Mike Nelson, Alan McElroy, Dennis Berardi, Michael Rothstein, Samuel Hall, Warren T. Goz, Simon Beltran and Juan Pablo Solano.

The deal was negotiated by Michael Rothstein and Samuel Hall of north.five.six. and Nick Hanks on behalf of Constantin Film. Allison Lynch and Grace Duplissea negotiated on behalf of Lionsgate.