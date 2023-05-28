the-little-mermaid-halle-bailey

Disney

‘The Little Mermaid’ Reels In $95 Million 3-Day Box Office Opening but Is Sinking Overseas

by | May 28, 2023 @ 9:06 AM

Latest Disney remake earned just $68 million internationally, less than the second weekend of ”Fast X“

For the second straight weekend, the No. 1 film at the box office is getting very mixed results. Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid” is a domestic hit with an estimated $95.5 million 3-day, $117.5 million 4-day Memorial Day weekend opening from 4,230 theaters, but is only finding success in part of the world as it is struggling in several key international markets.

“Little Mermaid” is just topping the last Disney remake released in theaters on Memorial Day weekend, “Aladdin,” which had a domestic launch of $91.6 million 3-day and $116.8 million 4-day. The film is also enjoying strong audience reception in the U.S. with an A on CinemaScore, a 91% rating on PostTrak and 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those are the scores this remake will need to keep legging out against a crowded June slate that starts next weekend with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Sebastian Little Mermaid 2023

‘The Little Mermaid’ Swims to $105 Million-Plus 3-Day Opening on Memorial Day Weekend
Minions The Rise of Gru

Universal Did Netflix a Big Favor in Its Streaming Movie Deal | Charts
The Little Mermaid

‘The Little Mermaid': The 13 Biggest Differences Between the Live-Action and Animated Versions
The Cashmere Agency's Brianne Pins and Rona Mercado

Cashmere Agency’s Top PR and Marketing Execs Say Overcoming Impostor Syndrome Starts With ‘Counting Your Wins’

‘The Little Mermaid’ Cast Guide: Who Plays Whom in Disney Live-Action Remake? (Photos)
Vin Diesel in 'Fast X' and Chris Pratt in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

‘Fast X’ Is Disappointing in China – Once the Saga’s No. 1 Market | Charts
disney live-action remake animated classic cinderella lion king maleficent

All 22 of Disney’s Live-Action Remakes Ranked From Worst to Best
Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.

Paramount+ Has Found the Winning Formula for ‘Star Trek’ | PRO Insight