Live Nation and its global relief fund, Crew Nation, have pitched in $1 million to support members of the music community that have been impacted by the ongoing fires in Los Angeles.

“L.A. is home to so many who help make live music possible, and Crew Nation is continuing its core mission of helping this hardworking community through unforeseen hardship,” president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Michael Rapino in a Friday statement.

As part of its commitment, Crew Nation, which seeks to serve and aid musicians, live music crews and others within the industry during hardships, will be opening applications for grants up to $5,000 for individuals who are currently employed in the entertainment sector.

In addition, Live Nation will also support music workers through its Taking Care of Our Own program. Their continued efforts follow the news of the FireAid benefit concert, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 30. Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Katy Perry and more A-list musical acts will hit the stage to raise money for wildfire recovery missions in L.A. The concert will take place at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Also on Friday, The Weeknd similarly donated $1 million to wildfire relief and recovery efforts after postponing both his album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and his Rose Bowl concert out of respect for the victims.