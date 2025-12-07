Los Angeles Film Critics Winners: Updating Live

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association is meeting on Sunday to vote on and announce its picks for the best films and cinematic achievements of 2025. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

In the below-the-line categories, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” was the biggest winner. Its production designer, Hannah Beachler, won in her category over runner-up Tamara Deverell for “Frankenstein,” while cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw and composer Ludwig Göransson were runners-up to Adolpho Veloso for “Train Dreams” and Kangding Ray for “Sirāt,” respectively.

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie won the editing award for “Marty Supreme,” while Andy Jurgensen took runner-up for “One Battle After Another.”

The winner of the LAFCA best-film award has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Picture only 13 times in the 50 years the group has been voting, but five of those matches have come in the past 10 years, with “Spotlight” in 2015, “Moonlight” in 2016, “Parasite” in 2019, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in 2022 and “Anora” last year.

In other LAFCA categories, four winners and three runners-up went on to receive the Oscar. Only four of the critics’ 12 categories didn’t have some overlap with the Academy.

The other major regional critics group in the U.S., the New York Film Critics Circle, voted on Tuesday and gave its top award to “One Battle After Another.”

The list of winners and runners-up:

Best Film:

Runner-up:

Best Director:

Runner-up:

Best Lead Performance:

Runner-up:

Best Supporting Performance:

Runner-up:

Best Screenplay:

Runner-up:

Best Film Not in the English Language:

Runner-up:

Best Documentary/Nonfiction:

Runner-up:

Best Animation:

Runner-up:

Best Editing: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler, “Sinners”

Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, “Frankenstein”

Best Music/Score: Kangding Ray, “Sirāt”

Runner-up: Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Best Cinematography: Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”

Runner-up: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners”

Douglas Edward Experimental Film Prize:

New Generation Award: