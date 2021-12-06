MacGruber is back and filthy as ever in a new red-band trailer for the upcoming Peacock sequel series, aptly named “MacGruber.”

The eight-episode comedy series is a continuation of the story from the 2010 film “MacGruber,” which itself was based on the popular “SNL” sketch of the same name. Will Forte plays a MacGyver-like action hero with a deadly mix of ineptitude and intense overconfidence.

The film, directed by Jorma Taccone, was a box office failure but quickly grew in stature as a cult favorite, and is now hailed by many as a comedy favorite. Taccone, Forte and co-writer John Solomon have been working on a sequel idea for years, and found a home for the story continuation at Peacock in TV series form.

The “MacGruber” series consists of eight half-hour episodes and picks up 10 years after the events of the first film, with MacGruber having been in prison this whole time. Upon release he’s tasked with a new mission: take down a mysterious villain from his past named Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (played by Billy Zane). MacGruber reassembles his old team, as Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles as Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, respectively. Newcomers include Sam Elliott as Perry and Laurence Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose – clearly the “MacGruber” creative team hasn’t missed a step in crafting more memorable character names.

Forte serves as co-showrunner, writer and executive producer with Taccone and Solomon serving as co-showrunners, writers, executive producers and directors. Additional executive producers include Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

“MacGruber” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video.

Check out the “MacGruber” red-band trailer above and the official poster art below. All eight episodes premiere exclusively on Peacock on Dec. 16.