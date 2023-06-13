You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO now.

“Manifest’s” final installment has topped Netflix’s Top 10 list for its English series. Season 4, Part 2 clocked in 78.15 million hours. The ending also led to fans revisiting Season 1, which saw 18.18 million hours viewed.

The disaster thriller wasn’t the only series finale that made the list. “Never Have I Ever’s” final season also scored 76.21 million hours viewed.

Those two endings were then followed by Netflix’s latest investment in Arnold Schwarzenegger. “FUBAR’s” first season remained in the top 10 for the third week in a row, securing 42.28 million hours viewed. That was then followed by the limited series “Arnold” in fourth place with 24.51 million hours viewed. This will mark the first time “Arnold” has made the top 10. “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” and “XO, Kitty” also remained on the list for their second, sixth and fourth weeks, respectively.

On the film side, “The Mother” continued to climb the charts. At 234.07 million hours viewed, it is now No. 6 on Netflix’s Most Popular film list. Last week, Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother” made Netflix history, cracking the list on the top 10 most popular movies of all time. The action thriller managed to to do so in under a month after its release.The Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis vehicle “Prisoners” topped the English film lis this week at 13.89 million hours viewed.

Meanwhile the Non-English film list, the Danish drama “A Beautiful Life” took the No. 1 spot with 17.42 million hours viewed. That was followed by the Turkish rom-com “You Do You” (9.15 million) and the Spanish horror “Tin and Tina” (9.08 million). The German drama “Blood and Gold,” the Brazilian rom-com “Rich in Love 2,” the Polish action-adventure “Mother’s Day” and the Mexican drama “Where the Tracks End” also returned to the list this week with “You Do You,” “Gumraah,” “Mixed by Erry” and “Missed Connections” making the list for the first time.

As for Non-English TV series, Colombia’s “Fake Profile” stayed in the No. 1 spot with 64.73 million hours viewed. But the real winner of this list were Korean dramas. “Bloodhounds” held the No. 2 spot (27.97 million hours), followed by “The Good Bad Mother” at No. 3 (26.06 million hours) and “Doctor Cha” (25.32 million hours).