Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump ‘Was Furious’ With Her for Signing the Epstein Files Discharge Petition | Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene shed light on her fallout with Donald Trump, revealing the president was “furious” with her over her decision to sign the Epstein files discharged petition.

In a new “60 Minutes” interview, the congresswoman, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, confirmed she did discuss the Epstein files with the president.

“We did talk about the Epstein files,” Greene told Lesley Stahl in a snippet from Sunday’s episode, “and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files.”

She added: “I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking. They’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it.”

While Greene remained unwavering in her decision to sign the discharge petition, which forced a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the congresswoman emphasized that Trump was not pleased by her political move.

“And he was furious with me,” she noted. “He said that it was going to hurt people.”

Greene’s “60 Minutes” sit down marks her first interview since suddenly announcing her resignation last month. In both a video and written statement uploaded to her social media pages, Greene confirmed she would be resigning from Congress in January.

Greene’s decision came on the heels of her falling out with President Trump, who publicly shared that he rescinded his endorsement of her. She had been a vocal critic of the government shutdown, routinely calling out Republican leadership.

During her resignation statement, Greene noted that “loyalty should be a two-way street.”

“We should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest because our job is literally: ‘Representative,’” she added at the time. “‘America First’ should mean America First and only Americans First, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America First in our halls of government.”

She further declared that her decision to stand up for the victims of late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.”

Trump responded to Greene’s decision by blasting her as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown” and claiming she quit over “PLUMMETING poll numbers.”

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!”

“60 Minutes” airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.