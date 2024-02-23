Martin Scorsese Says His Wife’s Positivity in the Face of Parkinson’s Inspires Him to Complain Less: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such Strength’

Martin Scorsese applauded his wife Helen Morris for maintaining a positive mindset in spite of living with Parkinson’s disease for several decades, saying it’s inspired him to complain less.

During a chat with media personality James Corden on his SiriusXM series “This Life of Mine With James Corden,” on Thursdsay, the “Killers of the Flower Moon” director opened up about his decision to discuss his wife on the show, which invites guests to talk about the “people, places, possessions, music and memories that made them.”

Scorsese explained that he’s inspired by Morris’ unwavering positivity in the midst his “complaining,” saying that he “found her to be the most remarkable person.”

“She’s had Parkinson’s disease for about 30 years now. My complaining is part of my creating, and it’s usually self-deprecating. Make it funny. Doesn’t mean it ain’t serious, but it is funny at the same time. My complaining, I find, is nothing compared to what the suffering that a condition like that does,” Scorsese said. “And so we live with it and it changes how you perceive life and everything around you.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said that Morris will still often join him on location to film “as much as possible” — but admitted that his age and her diagnosis may one mandate that he do movies “only based near the house.”

“I may have to,” he said. “But I find that her strength is something to be — I’ve never seen such strength like that in a person and such a fortitude and a positive way of approaching life under the worst of circumstances, very bad circumstance.”

Scorsese continued, saying that living with Parkinson’s is a battle that his wife doesn’t journey alone and that she inspires him to view his life differently.

“It’s been 30 years, 35 years or whatever with the illness. And so when I think I, you know, I’m not feeling well or something, I look over there and see her rally herself together,” he said. “And we have help. I have help. I have nurses in the house, that sort of thing. So look, it helps, but it’s not that simple, and of course we’ve entered that part of life now. That section of that last, as they say now, ‘the golden years.’”

Scorsese, 80, and Morris, 74, have been married for 24 years after tying the knot in 1999. the two share one daughter together named Francesa.

While he doesn’t “feel” like he’s in his “golden years,” the director said he accepts that he is, adding that his older age won’t stop him from doing what he loves.

“You don’t know what’s gonna happen to you in life when the time comes, and if ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is that last one, OK. I’ll sign that,” he said. “I hope I have plans for a bunch more if I can get there and pull it all together. I think I’d love to continue as much as possible.

“I must say it is physically tiring at times,” he added, “but there are a lot of other extraordinary filmmakers whom I know say, ‘I can’t do those 90-day shoots. I’m doing 56 days,’ and they do a brilliant job. I envy them.”