Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Was Fired for Promoting ‘Argentina: 1985,’ in Violation of Her Contract

Marvel Studios veteran Victoria Alonso was fired for promoting “Argentina: 1985,” which was in violation of her employment contract, TheWrap has confirmed.

Alonso had been with Marvel Studios since the first “Iron Man” and served as president of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation.

“Argentina: 1985” was distributed by Amazon and Alonso is one of eight credited producers of the historical legal drama. However, by promoting the film, Alonso “breached a 2018 agreement that saw her violate the company’s standards of business conduct that stated employees would not work for competing studios,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

Alonso was warned repeatedly, and was even given a dispensation on the condition she would not work, promote or publicize the film going forward. Disney’s management audit team became involved and a new memo was signed.

Alonso was reminded of her agreement and breach numerous times, yet kept up appearances. She even walked the Oscars carpet as a producer of “Argentina: 1985” with director Santiago Mitre, not as a Marvel exec associated with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was also nominated.

In February, Marvel Studios released “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” a splashy adventure through inner-space that served as the official kick-off for the company’s Phase 5 as it barrels toward two more star-studded “Avengers” movies. But the movie underperformed at the box office (internally, Disney is worried that the movie won’t make $300 million domestically) and in terms of critical reception.

Most — if not all — of the reviews singled out the movie’s visual effects, which felt rushed and muddy. (“If you told me that the actors had been shot before the filmmakers decided what they would be looking at or interacting with, I’d believe you,” quipped Bilge Ebiri in his review for Vulture.) That critique fell squarely in Alonso’s turf.

“Quantumania” is a rare dent in the armor of the seemingly unstoppable Marvel Studios box office machine (November’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made nearly $860 million) and its underperformance and the response to its visual effects are deeply intertwined.

Marvel Studios has come under fire before for its approach to visual effects, what has been described as “pixel-f–king” — a micromanaging process that saw Alonso and Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige personally overseeing every shot, piling on work and demanding changes up until the last possible second. After Alonso’s dismissal, Chris Lee, a Vulture reporter who has extensively covered the post-production woes of Marvel Studios (and introduced the phrase “pixel-f–king” to the general populace), said his sources described her as “singularly responsible for Marvel’s toxic work environment: a kingmaker who rewarded unquestioning fealty with an avalanche of work, but who also maintained the blacklist that kept FX pros wild-eyed with fear.”

After the Oscars, Alonso was terminated for cause.

Marvel had no comment.