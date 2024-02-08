Beau Bridges Joins Kathy Bates-Led ‘Matlock’ Reboot at CBS

Beau Bridges will join Kathy Bates in the upcoming “Matlock” reboot on CBS. The actor is set to recur in the CBS drama as Senior, a character played by Jamey Sheridan in the pilot.

CBS describes Senior as “the managing partner of New York’s most prestigious law firm with an indomitable presence that immediately alters the temperature of any room. The man’s influence reaches far and wide, and although he loves his son, Julian (Jason Ritter), he might respect his daughter-in-law, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), more.”

Originally ordered in spring 2023, the series was held for premiere in fall 2024 in the aftermath of the writers’ strike.

Bridges, who is represented by CAA and Wolf Kasteler, was most recently featured in the Apple TV+ limited series “Lessons in Chemistry” opposite Brie Larson. Other credits include “Homeland,” “Masters of Sex,” “Goliath,” “Brothers and Sisters” and more. He will next be seen in the William Wage film “The Neon Highway.”

“Matlock,” produced by CBS Studios, centers on the brilliant septuagenarian Matlock (Bates), who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm and uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from the inside. The show stars Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah.

The drama is executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will. Bates also serves as executive producer alongside Kat Coiro, who directed the pilot.

The original “Matlock” ran for nine seasons (on NBC and then ABC), wrapping up in 1995. Its titular character was a folksy-but-clever attorney in Atlanta played by Andy Griffith. For its first five seasons, it was ranked in the top 20 shows on TV.

