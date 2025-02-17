Matt Damon Is Odysseus in First Look at Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

Universal Pictures offered a surprise first-look at Christopher Nolan’s next movie on Monday that doubled as confirmation that Matt Damon is indeed the lead in “The Odyssey.” Despite rumors that Tom Holland might be playing the mythic hero, Damon is playing Odysseus in Nolan’s adaptation, which is gearing up to roll cameras ahead of a July 2026 release.

The action epic, based on Homer’s epic poem, starts production this month and will be shot across the world using new IMAX technology.

Written in 8th century B.C., “The Odyssey” follows the 10-year journey of Odysseus as he tries to make his way home after the Trojan War, encountering trials, tribulations and literal monsters on his journey.

The stacked ensemble cast for Nolan’s adaptation also includes Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Elliot Page (“The Umbrella Academy”), Bill Irwin (“Legion”), and Samantha Morton (“Minority Report”).

No word on who the other actors are playing, but this first-look image solves the mystery of who’s leading what could be Nolan’s biggest project yet. This is Damon’s third time working with the director after his key roles in “Interstellar” and “Oppenheimer,” but it’s his first time leading a Nolan movie.

Nolan wrote the script for “The Odyssey,” which will be released exclusively in theaters on July 17, 2026.

See the first look below.