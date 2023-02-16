‘Life in Pieces’ and ‘Burn Notice’ Creators Ink Broadcast Deals With Fox Entertainment

Justin Adler and Matt Nix have signed broadcast direct deals with Fox Entertainment, the company announced Thursday.

Adler’s (“Life in Pieces,” “Maggie”) broadcast deal calls for the creation and development of a comedy series owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, Fox Entertainment Studios.

“With his sharp sense of wit, parody and humor, Justin ranks among today’s great, prolific comedic voices,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s Scripted Programming president, in a statement. “These qualities spectacularly define my past collaborations producing with Justin, including his beloved cross-generational comedy ‘Life in Pieces,’ so teaming up with him again is more than just rewarding personally, it’s critical to moving the Fox comedy brand forward.”

Thorn previously served as the Development EVP at 20th Century Fox Television, where he and Fox Entertainment Comedy Programming and Development SVP Cherul Dollins worked closely with Adler.

“It feels like a homecoming to get to work with Michael and Cheryl again and I’m so appreciative,” said Adler. “They’ve always been such incredibly supportive collaborators and I couldn’t be more excited about this unique opportunity to create directly for the network.”

Meanwhile, Nix’s broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment entails developing and executive producing multiple projects for the company that will also be wholly owned by Fox and produced by its in-house unit, Fox Entertainment Studios.

“Matt is a longtime partner and good friend who has a natural ability to create unique and bold character-driven series that seamlessly weave together riveting action, incisive wit and heart,” Thorn said. “Working with Matt is a thrill, and we’re excited to reunite with him at Fox.”

Nix is best known as the creator, writer and executive producer of the USA Network series “Burn Notice.” He also created Fox’s drama “The Gifted,” which is set in Marvel’s “X-Men” universe and aired from 2017-2019.

“I’m excited to be working with Fox again and thrilled to be reunited with Michael Thorn and his amazing team,” said Nix. “They’re redefining what it means to be a broadcast network, and it’s great to be a part of that.”

Nix is represented by WME and attorney David Colden. Adler is repped by Robby Koch and Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson and UTA.

Fox Entertainment also recently made a direct deal with Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer, director, actor and recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power, For Life”).