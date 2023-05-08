Matthew McConaughey to Team With ‘Vast of Night’ Director Andrew Patterson on ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey may or may not have “Yellowstone” in his future, but he’s definitely due to team with Andrew Patterson, the director behind the acclaimed 2020 indie “The Vast of Night,” on the new film “The Rivals of Amziah King.”

Patterson wrote and will direct the film, which is described as “a deeply atmospheric, character-focused crime thriller set against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma.” McConaughey will play Amziah King for Patterson, who lives in Oklahoma.

Black Bear Pictures will fully finance the film with Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michale Heimler, Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford, Will Greenfield and Patterson producing. Executive producers include Heyday’s Rob Silva and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova.

Black Bear International will launch international sales in Cannes, with WME Independent representing the U.S. rights.

Black Bear’s Schwarzman said: “Black Bear is thrilled to partner with our friends at Heyday in supporting the bold creation that will be ‘The Rivals of Amziah King.’ Andrew Patterson’s visionary filmmaking and Matthew McConaughey’s extraordinary talent are sure to deliver audiences a truly original and compelling film.”

David Heyman of Heyday Films noted: “When I first watched ‘The Vast of Night’ it was clear me that Andrew Patterson was a remarkable talent with a singular vision. I am incredibly excited to be working with Andrew and to support him and Matthew as they bring Amziah to life and make what I believe will be an extraordinary film”

Patterson shot “The Vast of Night,” a 1950s-set thriller, in 2016 in Oklahoma on a shoestring budget and the film eventually debuted at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival, after which Amazon Studios picked it up and released it in 2020 to significant acclaim. The film even found a personal cheerleader in Steven Soderbergh.

