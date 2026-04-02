‘Good Morning America’ Weekend Anchor Janai Norman to Exit

“Good Morning America” weekend anchor Janai Norman will exit the network after ABC News opted not to renew her contract, TheWrap has learned.

A source familiar with the matter told TheWrap Norman’s contract was up and was not renewed. It was unclear when her final broadcast would be.

Status first reported the exit. The weekend show team included Norman, Whit Johnson, Gio Benitez and meteorologist Somara Theodore.

An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment.

After working at local stations in Missouri, Oklahoma and Florida, ABC News hired Norman in 2016, where she started as an anchor for the show’s weekend segment “Pop News.” She also anchored the programs “World News Now” and “America This Morning.”

Then-network President Kim Godwin promoted Norman to “GMA” weekend anchor in 2022, replacing Dan Harris, who left in 2021.

“Janai is a versatile and talented journalist, whether she is anchoring at the desk, conducting a one-on-one interview with a newsmaker of the day or reporting in the field on breaking news,” Godwin wrote in a staff memo at the time. “She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.”

The morning franchise has seen some shakeups in recent years. “GMA3,” the weekday show’s spinoff third hour, added hosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan in 2023 after the departures of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes following news of their relationship. Both hosts left the company last year, prompting ABC News to fold the spinoff hour into the main show with personalities including Lara Spencer, Gio Benitez and Sam Champion.