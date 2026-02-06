Harvey Levin Calls Alleged Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note a ‘Carefully Crafted Letter’ That Spells Out Consequences | Video

Harvey Levin called the alleged ransom note tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance “carefully crafted,” noting the letter in-question spelled out precise “consequences” if demands weren’t met.

“This is a letter that really spells out precisely what they want done,” Levin told Anderson Cooper during a Thursday appearance on CNN, “what the consequences are if they don’t get what they want. They layer it.”

He continued: “They talk about her health. That she’s okay. They make it clear that it’s non-negotiable. They talk about they’re not going to have any more communication. So, it is a carefully crafted letter. This is not something that somebody threw together in five minutes.”

On Tuesday, the TMZ founder, along with KOLD News, received an alleged ransom letter regarding the believed abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Levin’s comments come as the first deadline for the ransom note passed.

While there are currently no suspects in the case, one person was arrested for making an imposter ransom note.

Levin also noted that he could not speak to the authenticity of the note he received, but shared that there were details in the letter — specifically in regards to Nancy Guthrie’s Apple Watch — which likely prompted the FBI to reach out to him.

Later on, Levin characterized the author of the alleged ransom note as “a rational actor.” Though, reiterated that he couldn’t confirm “that this actually is the person who has Nancy Guthrie.”

Yet, Levin stated that the bitcoin address listed in the letter was “legit,” as determined by his TMZ team. Watch Levin’s interview below.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin reveals more about the purported ransom note for Savannah Guthrie's mom. pic.twitter.com/HsOktlqMWL — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 6, 2026

The Guthrie matriarch was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she missed church services in Arizona. The Pima County officials out of Arizona are still operating under the belief that Nancy is alive, but Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a Thursday press conference: “We have nobody of interest or any suspects that you would consider a prime suspect. We’re just not there.”

He would not officially rule out any family members being involved, while the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for any pertinent information.

On Thursday evening, the Guthrie family said that they still hadn’t heard from their mother’s alleged kidnappers after posting a video Wednesday pleading for signs of life.

The “Today” anchor’s brother, Camron Guthrie, said in a new Instagram video that “we are waiting for contact” while the search for Nancy, 84, continued.