‘Morning Joe’ Asks Where Republicans Have Been Amid Trump’s Iran War Threats: ‘Do You Even Exist?’ | Video

“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski called out elected Republicans Thursday morning over their silence in response to President Trump‘s widely condemned threats against Iran this week, asking, “Do you even exist?”

“Where have the Republicans been during this whole, ‘I’m going to decimate a civilization’?” Brzezinski asked Thursday. Her question was in reference to a Truth Social post made by Trump earlier this week, in which he threatened “a whole civilization will die tonight.” The post was condemned by members of both sides of the political aisle, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former, once-proud MAGA politician Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Let’s just say what should be said at a moment like this. When a president says something like that, you have to wonder about the stability of the individual and whether it is safe and whether what is being said applies to the Constitution or is actually a war crime,” Brzezinski continued. “Republicans, this was a moment to do your job. Where were you?”

“Where are you? Do you even exist? Are you that pathetic? Do you love him too unconditionally to the point where you put everything behind you and only have him in front of you like he’s some sort of deity? Is that where we are?” the MS NOW anchor inquired. Her questions prompted “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough to note, “That’s a fair question to ask.”

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

Brzezinski’s rant against Republicans was not over yet. The “Morning Joe” host went on to further question Trump’s political allies about their ability to stand up to him the way Greene and other, often Right-leaning outlets and online pundits did in the wake of his Truth Social post Tuesday morning.

“You can’t even say what’s right when he threatens to decimate a civilization?” Brzezinski asked, before telling Republicans directly, “Do you want to know what I have to say? I feel bad for you. Because, at this point, you have Trump-adjacent and Trump-supporting platforms that usually, quite frankly, are right there with you who are pushing back.”

“[They were] vehemently cutting down what was wrong about what happened over the past few days,” Brzezinski added. “Actually saying what needed to be said. Saying what you can’t say.”