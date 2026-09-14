Perez Hilton’s Family Clarifies His ‘Current Physical and Mental Condition’ Amid Reports He Lost 10 Years of Memories

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Perez Hilton’s family pushed back on reports claiming the blogger lost 10 years of memories following his self-harm incident, blasting them as “false” in a new statement.

“We’re also aware of several false reports claiming to describe Perez’s current physical and mental condition,” Hilton’s family wrote in an update shared on the blogger’s site Monday. “To be clear, Perez has not lost 10 years of his memory, does not believe it’s 2016, and is not confused about where he is. He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family. He does not have stitches and is not covered in gauze. And no, he has not asked anyone to bring Katy Perry to see him or mentioned her. No family member, and no one authorized to speak on Perez’s behalf, provided these false claims.”

This comment comes nearly two weeks after the Daily Mail reported that Hilton, also known as Mario Lavandeira, had “lost a decade” and believed it was currently 2016, citing a “family friend.” Additionally, the tabloid report claimed that Hilton had been asking for pop star Katy Perry, who was once close with the blogger at the start of her career.

However, Hilton’s family has hit back at this report by sharing more insight into the controversial internet figure’s recovery.

“It’s been more than a month since the events of Aug. 4, and we wanted to share an update with everyone who has continued to reach out, send messages and share well wishes for Perez and our family,” Hilton’s family wrote. “After weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for his physical injuries, Perez entered a residential treatment program where he can focus fully on his mental health and recovery.”

They added: “This was an important next step, but there’s still a long road ahead. Perez is expected to remain in residential treatment for several more weeks, potentially longer, depending on what his treatment team believes is best for his recovery. He still does not have access to his phone or laptop, and his contact with family and friends remains limited so that he can focus fully on getting better.”

Regarding Hilton’s three children, the update noted that they remain in the care of his mother and are “doing well” in her care.

“Our family’s priority continues to be giving them as much stability, routine and ‘normalcy’ as possible while their dad focuses on his recovery,” the message noted. “We are incredibly grateful for everything their grandmother is doing for them.”

The message then took a moment to spotlight that September is Suicide Prevention Month, and once again called out the “deeply disturbing comments from people saying they wish Perez had succeeded in taking his own life.”

“Whatever anyone may think of ‘Perez Hilton,’ his past, or things he has said over the years, there’s a real human being behind the name,” the statement said. “Mario is a father of three, a son, a brother, and a friend who reached a point where he was struggling so deeply that he thought the people he loved would somehow be better off without him.”

His family defended that he “has spent years acknowledging, apologizing for and genuinely trying to grow from the things he said and did earlier in his career.”

“The internet has a way of preserving old versions of people, even when the person behind them has changed,” they added. “No one has to forget his past or accept his apologies. But we hope we can all agree that celebrating someone’s suicide attempt crosses a line.”

Before signing off their update, Hilton’s family confirmed that “Perez is alive, he’s getting help and he’s surrounded by people who want to see him healthy and happy again.”

You can read their full message here.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.