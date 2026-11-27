“Real Time” host Bill Maher believes President Trump does not appreciate just how “fair” he has been to him over the course of his two presidential terms.

Maher appeared this week as the first guest on the first episode of Piers Morgan’s new interview series with TIME Studios. Throughout the wide-ranging, 41-minute conversation, Morgan spoke with Maher about everything from his early career as an up-and-coming comedian to his potential future retirement. At one point, Maher even touched on his controversial White House dinners with Trump.

In October, Maher’s second dinner with Trump was followed just days later by a 1,300-word social media rant from the president in which he lambasted the “Real Time” host, calling him a “complete and total loser.” In his interview with Morgan, Maher seemed unfazed by Trump’s rant.

“He did the same thing after the first dinner,” Maher said. “It’s amazing to me that he didn’t see that the same thing was going to happen, especially since we had texted in between the dinners and he had said to me, ‘I get it, you know, I’m not going to try to convert you. This is about two people who don’t agree, who can still talk.’”

“Kid Rock invited me to the first one. [Trump] invited me to the second one,” Maher added of his White House dinners. “I brought Kid Rock with me as a friend because he brought me to the first one, and I brought Stephen A. Smith, who I now see was back at the White House, which is great. You know, I think I did a good thing. Now, he has a Black friend.”

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Maher said Trump has followed “the same pattern” after both of their dinners.

“We have dinner. Yes, we talk. He’s awesome in person. I’ve rarely met anyone who is easier to talk to,” the comedian explained. “You can be exactly how you are with him. That dinner lasted four hours. I mean, we had a good time, and then I got back to my job, and that’s when the heartache began.”

“I gotta do my job, and he doesn’t really appreciate that I have been fair to him,” Maher argued. “It has not all been, ‘Everything is terrible.’ That’s what most people do. They hate him so much that they also have to hate the ballroom or whatever, and I don’t hate the ballroom.”

The “Real Time” host went on to say that he believes Trump’s biggest problem has not been that all of his ideas are wrong but that he entrusts the wrong people to carry them out.

“Not every idea he had was bad,” Maher said. “The problem is most of the ways he went about doing it went too far or went off the tracks or were helmed by idiots, because that’s who he has in the administration. Not competent people. People who are loyal, because that’s the only thing he cares about.”

“You have morons trying to carry out ideas that, in some cases, were good ideas,” he concluded.